Kristina Timanowskaja - Belarussische Sportlerin sitzt in Flugzeug nach Wien

This grab taken from a video made available on August 2, 2021 on the ESN platform shows Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talking on social media on August 1, 2021. - Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya voices fears for her safety and makes a plea for the International Olympic Committee to intervene after refusing to board a “forced” flight home on August 1st following her criticism of Belarus's athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice. (Photo by - / Krystsina Tsimanouskaya/ESN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Krystsina Tsimanouskaya / ESN " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

AFP