Mord an Staatschef - Haiti schreibt Kopfgeld auf drei Hauptverdächtige aus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2021, a man prays in front of a memorial for President Jovenel Mois near the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Cap-Haitien, July 22, 2021. - Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family," one judge told AFP. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP)

AFP