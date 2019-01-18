Taucher stossen auf riesigen Weissen Hai
Vor der Küste Hawaiis ist ein rund sechs Meter grosses Hai-Weibchen aufgetaucht. Taucher machten faszinierende Aufnahmen der Begegnung.
Taucher sind vor der Küste von Hawaii auf einen riesigen Weissen Hai gestossen - und haben faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung gemacht. Das rund sechs Meter grosse Hai-Weibchen tauchte plötzlich auf, als andere Haie vor der Insel Oahu das Kadaver eines Pottwals verspeisten.
Dies sagte die Taucherin Ocean Ramsey der Zeitung «Honolulu Star Adviser» am Donnerstag. Die anderen Haie hätten das Weite gesucht. Der Weisse Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.
Wasser vor Hawaii zu warm
«Sie war einfach ein grosser, schöner, sanfter Riese, der unser Boot als 'Kratzbaum' benutzen wollte», berichtete Ramsey. Die Taucher schwammen dann den Tag über mit dem Weissen Hai und machten Fotos des Tieres.
Ramsey schätzte das Alter des Haies auf mindestens 50 Jahre und das Gewicht auf zweieinhalb Tonnen. Der Weisse Hai sei «erschreckend breit» und womöglich schwanger gewesen, sagte sie.
Das Weibchen hatte Ähnlichkeiten mit «Deep Blue», der als grösster bislang gesichteter Weisser Hai gilt. Er war vor der Insel Guadalupe vor der Westküste Mexikos gefilmt worden. In den Gewässern Hawaiis werden Weisse Haie selten gesichtet, weil das Wasser dort zu warm ist.
