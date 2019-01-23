Ronaldo erntet Shitstorm nach Selfie im Privatjet

Am Dienstag, also am selben Tag des Ronaldo-Tweets, war bekannt geworden, dass der argentinische Fussballer Emiliano Sala mit einer kleinen Propellermaschine über dem Ärmelkanal verschollen ist. Der 28-Jährige war nach einem Millionentransfer auf dem Weg zu seinem neuen Verein Cardiff City.

Not the day for this tweet. It really isn’t. https://t.co/61y6cgEzm0 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 22. Januar 2019

Neben England-Legende Gary Lineker warfen auch viele andere Twitter-Nutzer Ronaldo Taktlosigkeit und ein schlechtes Timing für das Foto vor. Andere verteidigen den Star von Juventus Turin.

Another footballer and his pilot are missing, presumed dead following a plane crash and Ronaldo tweets this? After avoiding jail for a crime any one of us would have probably gone down for too. What a cunt. https://t.co/Oxyn0crqcR — Get Schwifty ???????? (@riley652799) 23. Januar 2019

This has ended the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. This prick decides to post a picture of himself on a plane while Emiliano Sala is feared dead after a plane crash. He has no class. Messi has class on and off the pitch https://t.co/a0Es1d38Aj — Matty Hugill (@mattdogbfc) 22. Januar 2019

How dare Ronaldo take a photo on a plane the same day as a plane crash he clearly has no idea about. The insensitivity if his telepathic powers are beyond belief.



Shut up you vegetable. https://t.co/9xavZcm6ed — Jon-Paul spiers (@JPSpiers) 23. Januar 2019

He clearly didn’t mean to reference the missing plane in any way. We always see Ronaldo posting Jet pics. You quote retweeting it and relating it to that is just stirring the pot. https://t.co/VphttvejTG — Alessandro ???????? (@Alessvndro) 23. Januar 2019

Ronaldo taking a photo of himself on a plane is not offensive or bad timing, it’s fucking nothing, just a photo. People piss me off @GaryLineker #mufc ?? ?? — MUFC_Raw???????????????????????????????????? (@MUFC_Raw) 23. Januar 2019

Der 33-Jährige war am Dienstag in Madrid wegen Steuerhinterziehung zu einer 23-monatigen Haftstrafe zur Bewährung verurteilt worden. Ausserdem muss er fast 19 Millionen Euro an Steuernachzahlungen und Geldstrafen leisten. (sda)