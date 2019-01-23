Ronaldo erntet Shitstorm nach Selfie im Privatjet

Cristiano Ronaldo steht in der Kritik wegen eines Selfie-Fotos, das ihn lächelnd in seinem Privatjet zeigt. «Es ist nicht der Tag für solch einen Tweet», schrieb Fussball-Ikone Gary Lineker.

Nach diesem Tweet steht Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in der Kritik. (Screenshot: Twitter/Cristiano)

Am Dienstag, also am selben Tag des Ronaldo-Tweets, war bekannt geworden, dass der argentinische Fussballer Emiliano Sala mit einer kleinen Propellermaschine über dem Ärmelkanal verschollen ist. Der 28-Jährige war nach einem Millionentransfer auf dem Weg zu seinem neuen Verein Cardiff City.

Neben England-Legende Gary Lineker warfen auch viele andere Twitter-Nutzer Ronaldo Taktlosigkeit und ein schlechtes Timing für das Foto vor. Andere verteidigen den Star von Juventus Turin.

Der 33-Jährige war am Dienstag in Madrid wegen Steuerhinterziehung zu einer 23-monatigen Haftstrafe zur Bewährung verurteilt worden. Ausserdem muss er fast 19 Millionen Euro an Steuernachzahlungen und Geldstrafen leisten. (sda)

Erstellt: 23.01.2019, 08:55 Uhr

Goalie-Oldie lässt Ronaldo Wette verlieren

Video Der Starstürmer versagt bei Juves 3:0 gegen Chievo vom Penaltypunkt und beschert seinem Trainer den Sieg in einem Privatduell.

Cristiano Ronaldo muss 19 Millionen Euro zahlen

Der portugiesische Superstar wird von den spanischen Behörden zur Kasse gebeten, weil er Steuern hinterzogen hat.

Vermisster Fussballer schickte letzte Nachricht aus Flugzeug

Emiliano Sala stürzte wohl mit einem Flugzeug in den Ärmelkanal. Nach der Maschine wird am Mittwoch weitergesucht.

Bolts Karriere ist vorbei bevor sie begann

Video Usain Bolt hängt die Fussballschuhe an den Nagel und beendet seine kurze Karriere. Mehr...

Goalie-Oldie lässt Ronaldo Wette verlieren

Video Der Superstar versagt bei Juves 3:0 gegen Chievo vom Elfmeterpunkt. Damit verliert er ein Privatduell mit dem Trainer. Mehr...

USA fordern DNA-Probe von Ronaldo

Dem Portugiesen wurde im Herbst vorgeworfen, eine Frau vergewaltigt zu haben. Nun werden die Behörden in den Staaten aktiv.

Ein Nobody lässt Messi und Ronaldo hinter sich

Für die meisten Treffer im Jahr 2018 sorgte ein unbekannter algerischer Stürmer – 59 Tore in 40 Spielen sprechen für sich.

So provozierte Ronaldo nach seinem Penaltygoal

Video Juves Superstar sorgt nach seinem Siegtreffer im Derby für Diskussionen – ein gefundenes Fressen für Mario Balotelli.