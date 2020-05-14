Datawrapper meets AutofitTesting responsive DW charts
This is a testing article to check if our newly created dw-autofit version is working out the way it should.
Cookie candy canes croissant liquorice oat cake pastry jelly-o pastry. Sweet roll powder sugar plum danish chocolate topping chupa chups chocolate bar. Fruitcake tiramisu bonbon marzipan carrot cake pudding danish sweet roll marzipan.
Danish sweet donut. Jelly tiramisu gingerbread. Jelly-o lemon drops jelly beans. Cupcake sweet powder apple pie icing lollipop bonbon cookie toffee. Chocolate jujubes powder powder. Cookie carrot cake muffin jelly-o lemon drops jelly halvah.
Sweet roll cake pie. Powder chocolate bar sesame snaps cotton candy fruitcake cake bear claw. Fruitcake muffin pastry gummies. Cheesecake marshmallow dragée macaroon macaroon.
Cupcake gummi bears sugar plum powder sesame snaps apple pie. Biscuit jelly beans pastry chocolate cake danish tart lollipop sesame snaps candy canes. Wafer ice cream donut sweet topping. Biscuit sweet gummies brownie.